COVID-19: Namibia records 136 new cases, eight deaths

Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Saturday announced that Namibia recorded 136 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 33 832.

The new cases have a gender distribution of 89 males and 47 females, with the youngest person being three years old and the oldest, 82 years.

Eight deaths were also reported from five different towns of which four are from Engela. The others are from Swakopmund, Windhoek, Rehoboth and Nankudu in Kavango West. All deceased, ranging between the ages of 52 and 82 years, had comorbidities. The total number of deaths now stands at 350.

Of the total cases announced on Saturday, Khomas Region recorded the highest number at 55 followed by Erongo with 22, Otjozondjupa, 14 while Omaheke and ||Kharas recorded nine cases each. Oshikoto recorded eight cases, Zambezi six, and Kavango East five. Oshana and Kavango West each recorded three cases while Hardap recorded two cases.

The minister also announced 643 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 32 295.

Namibia had 1 180 active cases with 166 hospitalised confirmed cases of which 17 were reported to be in intensive care units.

Shangula also stated that there is special personnel at the COVID-19 centre offering information on HIV/AIDS and Tuberculosis such as treatment and counselling.

“The services are available Monday to Friday from 08h00 -17h00 and on Saturdays from 08h00-13h00. The public is encouraged to call the toll-free number, 0800100100 for assistance,” he said.

