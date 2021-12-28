COVID-19: Namibia records 460 new cases, one death

Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula has announced that Namibia on Sunday recorded 460 new COVID-19 cases and one death, bringing total deaths in the country to 3 611.

In the daily update issued Monday, Shangula said the new cases formed part of 1 650 results and represented a 27.9 per cent positivity ratio, with a sex distribution of 265 females and 195 males aged between two months and 81 years.

The llKaras Region recorded the highest number of cases at 99, followed by Omaheke with 98, Erongo 86, Khomas 81, Omusati 28, Oshana 21, Kunene 21, Otjozondjupa 15, Kavango West six and Oshikoto, five.

Among the confirmed cases 30 are learners, six teachers, 10 students and 11 healthcare workers.

A total 342 or 74.3 per cent of the new cases are not vaccinated.

Shangula further reported that 162 new recoveries were recorded, bringing total recoveries in the country to 129 667.

The number of active cases on Sunday increased to 14 289 of which 329 were hospitalised and 28 admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). Ten of the hospitalised cases received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 41 are fully vaccinated, while two cases in ICU are fully vaccinated.

The minister also reported that by Sunday, 403 430 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine of which 104 344 had received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A total of 1 711 are children aged 12 to 17 years. With 237 263 having received two doses, 341 607 people had completed their vaccination, which translates to 22.8 per cent of the target population. Meanwhile, 4 435 people have received a booster jab.

Shangula noted that the ministry has been observing a gradual decrease in the number of test results. However, the high positivity ratio suggests that transmission is still high among the population. Therefore, people are urged to get tested when showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 to know their status and take extra cautions.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency