COVID-19: Namibia records 608 new cases and nine deaths

Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Thursday announced that Namibia recorded 608 new coronavirus cases and nine deaths.

The minister in the daily COVID-19 update said the new deaths include one each in the Windhoek, Swakopmund, Lüderitz, Walvis Bay, Okahandja, Otjiwarongo, Opuwo, Katima Mulilo and Usakos districts. The youngest fatality is of a two-month-old girl and the oldest is of a 92-year-old man. This brings the total number of those who died with COVID-19 in the country to 205.

The new cases were identified from 2 221 results received by the health ministry from different laboratories in the country in the last 24 hours. The cases have a gender distribution of 335 females and 273 males with the youngest patient being one month old and the oldest, 90 years.

Shangula stated that the country continued to experience increased geographical spread and transmissibility, noting that on Thursday Namibia reported confirmed cases from 13 regions, thus urged the public to take responsibility and protect themselves and those around them.

Of the new cases, Windhoek reported the highest number at 220, followed by Swakopmund at 48, Walvis Bay 44, Lüderitz 32 and Keetmanshoop 28. Okahandja reported 24 cases while Karasburg, Gobabis, Opuwo and Tsumeb each reported 23 cases. Engela reported 22 cases, Oshakati 20 and Otjiwarongo 16, while Omaruru, Usakos, Grootfontein, Eenhana, Okongo, Outjo, Mariental, Rundu, Okahao, Tsandi and Nankudu recorded under 10 cases each.

Namibia now has a total 3 657 active cases of which 211 are hospitalised and 37 in intensive care.

Shangula also announced 421 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 20 076.

Source: Namibia Press Agency