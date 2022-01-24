COVID-19: Namibia records 61 new cases

Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, has announced that Namibia on Saturday recorded 61 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total confirmed cases in the country to 155 255.

In the daily update issued Sunday, Shangula said the new cases formed part of 801 results and represented a 7.6 per cent positivity ratio, with a sex distribution of 29 females and 32 males aged between two months and 92 years.

The Omusati Region recorded the highest number of cases at 11, followed by the Kavango East Region with nine cases. The Khomas and Ohangwena regions recorded seven cases each, Oshana six, Kunene and Otjozondjupa five cases each and the Omaheke and Kavango West two cases each, while ||Kharas, Hardap and Erongo recorded one case each.

Among the confirmed cases are 11 learners and one teacher. Ten cases are fully vaccinated, while 50 cases, or 82 per cent, of the new cases, are not vaccinated.

The minister noted that no deaths were recorded, meaning deaths in the country still number 3 914.

Shangula further reported that 142 new recoveries were recorded, bringing total recoveries to 144 742.

The number of active cases on Saturday stood at 8 566, of which 229 were hospitalised and 29 admitted to intensive care units (ICU). Two of the hospitalised cases received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 18 are fully vaccinated. Out of 29 cases in ICU, two are fully vaccinated.

The minister also reported that by 21 January 2022, 414 403 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, of which 111 381 had received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A total of 3 215 are children aged 12 to 17 years. With 243 242 people having received two doses, 354 623 people had completed their vaccination, which translates to 24.0 per cent of the target population. Meanwhile, 13 461 people have received booster doses.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency