COVID-19: Namibia records 931 new cases, one death

Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula has announced that Namibia on Monday recorded 931 new COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the country’s death toll to 3 589.

In the daily update issued on Tuesday, Shangula said the new cases formed part of 3 118 results and represented a 29.9 per cent positivity ratio, with a gender distribution of 452 females and 479 males aged between one month and 91 years.

The Khomas Region recorded the highest number of cases at 275, followed by Erongo with 164, Omaheke 144, Otjozondjupa 120, Oshana 66, Kunene 41, ||Kharas 35, Oshikoto 29, Hardap 22, Omusati 15, Kavango East 10, Ohangwena nine and Zambezi one.

Among the confirmed cases, 89 are learners, 11 teachers, 12 students and 29 healthcare workers from different health facilities.

Twenty-six cases have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 97 cases are fully vaccinated.

Shangula also reported that 226 new recoveries were recorded, bringing total recoveries in the country to 127 665.

The number of active cases on Monday increased to 10 227 of which 256 were hospitalised and 16 admitted to intensive care. Five of the hospitalised cases received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 20 are fully vaccinated, while none of the cases in ICU has been vaccinated.

The minister also reported that by 20 December, a total of 399 636 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, representing 26.6 per cent of the target population including 1 322 children aged 12 to 17 years. A total of 101 045 had received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with 235 452 having received two doses of other vaccines.

Thus 336 497 people completed their vaccination, which translates to 22.4 per cent of the target population, while 2 201 people received their third dose of the vaccines.

“We have seen that within a short period of time, cases are being reported in all the regions. This is facilitated by movement within and between regions, I urge the public to minimise or suspend travel as far as possible in order to limit transmission of infections. The circulating omicron variant is highly transmissible,” noted Shangula.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency