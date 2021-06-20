COVID-19: Rundu hospital suspends visiting hours

The Rundu Intermediate Hospital in the Kavango East region on Sunday, with immediate effect, suspended all visiting hours due to the increase in the COVID-19 cases.

The hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Lebeus , in a media statement issued on Sunday, said the suspension will run until 04 July 2021 and is aimed to prevent further infections.

He said families with members admitted to the hospital and those scheduled to undergo surgery should make sure to provide their contact details to the hospital where the hospital can contact them.

Meanwhile, Musongo on Sunday told Nampa that the hospital is currently full to capacity including the COVID-19 isolation centre.

He said some patients, those specifically suspected and confirmed with COVID-19 have been moved to other wards such as the Higher Intensive Care Unit.

“We above 100 per cent full that’s why we dismantled the high care unit to accommodate all covid-19 patients,” said Musongo.

He however said all operations of the hospital are not being disrupted and they are fully operational warning the public to adhere to all COVID-19 measures to limit the number of positive cases in the region because there is not sufficient space to accommodate more people.

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, on Saturday announced that the country recorded 1 403 new positive cases. In the Kavango East region, the Rundu district recorded 81 new positive cases while in the Andara district, 15 new cases were reported.

Source: Namibia Press Agency