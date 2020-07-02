COVID-19: Start-Up Namibia donates hygiene kits to Opuwo vendors

Start-Up Namibia, a joint Namibian-German technical cooperation project for sustainable economic development, initiated by GIZ has on Thursday donated and dispersed Covid-19 hygiene and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Opuwo open market vendors.

A total number of 70 Covid-19 hygiene and PPE kits that encompassed of handwash, hand sanitizer, disinfectant and 5 face masks per kit worth N. dollars 56 000 was dispersed among vendors trading at the new open market and those that are vending outside the designated trading areas.

Speaking at the handover ceremony that took place at the Epupa open market in Opuwo, the town council Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Petrus Shuuya expressed his gratitude towards Start-Up Namibia stating that it’s not easy trading during this time of Covid-19 pandemic and such donations, the businesses will work hand-in-hand in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also added the government is working tirelessly to achieve its developmental goals and that the council is pushing the contractors contracted with the second phase of the new open market to finish up in order a conducive place for vendors.

Shuuya further urged the 70 beneficiaries to utilise the Covid-19 hygiene and PPE apparatus accordingly and prudently.

On his part, Start-Up Namibia senior communication and marketing expert Leitango /Narib said their solitary motivation on such donations is to help Start-ups and small businesses to reopen safely and generate revenue again.

“Start-Up Namibia in conjunction with the Ministry of Industrialization and Trade (MIT) and funding from the German Government has premeditated the COVID-19 Hygiene and PPE Kit with the objective of supplying hygiene and personal protective equipment to Start-ups businesses in efforts for them effect preventative hygiene measures at their premises and workplace,” said /Narib.

Source: Namibia Press Agency