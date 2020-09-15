COVID-19: Third funeral takes place at Otjiwarongo

A third COVID-19 State funeral took place on Tuesday at Otjiwarongo’s Orwetoveni cemetery after an 83-year-old man succumbed to the disease Saturday.

Otjozondjupa Regional Heath Director, Gerbhardo Timotheus informed Nampa on Tuesday that the deceased who was admitted to a private hospital at Otjiwarongo last week was tested for COVID-19 shortly after his admission.

“His results came out positive on Thursday and he succumbed to the disease on Saturday in the same private hospital,” said Timotheus.

His funeral was conducted by officials of the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Otjiwarongo Municipality, and members of the security cluster.

Otjozondjupa now has three COVID-19 related deaths and 74 positive confirmed cases.

Source: Namibia Press Agency