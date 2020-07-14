COVID-19: Three annual races cancelled due to pandemic

The Erongo Region Sports Office on Tuesday announced the cancellation of three annual races scheduled for later this year due to the increasing number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Namibia.

The three races are the second edition of the Spar National 10 kilometre (km) Championship Run, which is organised by the office and was set to take place on 29 August in Oshakati; the seventh edition of the Navachab Half Marathon (21.1 km) that was supposed to take place on 19 September in Karibib and the eighth edition of the Erongo Power Save Street Mile (1.6km) run that was scheduled for 17 October in Omaruru.

A media statement issued by Erongo Region Sports Officer, Bethold Karumendu, on Tuesday said the cancellation of the events is aimed at ensuring the health and safety of the athletes who were all scheduled to partake in the race.

The marathon events have therefore been postponed to 28 August, 18 September and 16 October 2021 respectively.

“We have looked into certain aspects, like the current health guidelines and protocols in line with the World Health Organisation, as well as our State of Emergency regulations. These guidelines, along with those of the Namibia Sports Commission, are what guided the decision jointly taken with our stakeholders and sponsors,” Karumendu said.

The sports officer further noted that his office is monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic situation so that better plans are put in place as required.

Source: Namibia Press Agency