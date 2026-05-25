CoW Assures Residents Discoloured Water Is Safe for Consumption

Windhoek: The City of Windhoek (CoW) has assured residents that the discoloured water reported in some parts of the city poses no health risk and remains safe for consumption.According to Namibia Press Agency, a statement issued on Monday explained that the discolouration followed a recent interruption in water supply from NamWater after damage to the pipeline supplying water from the Von Bach Water Treatment Plant to Windhoek. The municipality stated that this disruption caused reservoir levels across the city to drop significantly.In the northern suburbs, including Katutura and Okuryangava, low reservoir levels caused residue settled at the bottom of reservoirs to become suspended in the water, resulting in a brownish appearance. In the southern suburbs, the discolouration is attributed to the increased use of borehole water to supplement supply during the emergency, the City said.CoW noted that flushing and scouring of the borehole supply system was conducted before the additional water was introduce d into the network. According to CoW, water supply has since stabilised and reservoir levels have returned to normal, although some areas may still experience discoloured water while the system continues flushing out affected water.The City reassured residents that there are no health risks associated with the discoloured water. It added that water disinfection levels were maintained throughout the period and ongoing testing confirmed that the microbiological quality of the water remains within safe standards. The issue is primarily aesthetic in nature and does not affect the safety of the water for consumption.Residents experiencing persistent water discolouration have been urged to report the matter to the CoW Customer Contact Centre. The municipality apologised for the inconvenience caused and thanked residents for their patience and cooperation while the system normalises.