City of Windhoek Mayor, Job Amupanda, said the City will strengthen its relationship with Jakarta, the capital city of Indonesia, through initiatives that will see the two cities exchanging development ideas that can grow their economies.

Amupanda said this here on Tuesday during a press conference with Indonesian Ambassador to Namibia, Wisnu Edi Pratignyo.

Amupanda said they had a private meeting earlier before the conference, and discussed various things that can benefit both the capital city of Namibia and that of Indonesia.

These range from tackling urban agriculture, employment and urban housing, he said.

“We had this discussion in the context of the rich history between Namibia and Indonesia and we want to continue with it, not only as a new generation that is fighting and agitating for economic freedom, but also a generation that is acknowledging what needs to be done as far as that aspect is concerned,” said Amupanda.

He added that the history between Namibia and Indonesia dates back to 1990 when Namibia got independent, and Indonesia sent about 50 police officers as part of the peacekeeping mission of the United Nations Transition Assistance Group to observe elections.

On his part, Edi Pratgnyo said the two countries have a very close relationship and he would like to keep strengthening it by introducing more collaborative initiatives in the near future.

Source: Namibia Press Agency