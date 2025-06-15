Timo Boll Retires After Emotional TTBL Final Loss



Izimwe: Swapo Party Secretary General (SG) Sophia Shaningwa has urged registered voters in the Kabbe South Constituency to ‘Cross for Raymond’ ahead of the scheduled 17 June 2025 by-election in that constituency. Speaking at the final Swapo Party mini rally held at Izimwe in the constituency Saturday afternoon, Shaningwa said Raymond Kamwi Sezuni embodies the spirit of the Swapo Party’s development agenda hence the party’s rank and file identified him as its candidate.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the SG emphasized that several challenges identified by the constituency can only be addressed with continuity which has to be honored by letting Swapo ‘run’ the affairs of the constituency. Shaningwa singled out ongoing projects such as the continuous rehabilitation and blading of the Izimwe-Nakabolelwa road, provision of community boreholes, funding of community-based projects via the constituency development fund, and the provision of ploughs to the elderly among others, that her party intends to further under its watch.





The SG also took time to pay homage to the late Brendan Simbwaye and Greenwell Matongo, citing them as brave freedom fighters and sons of the soil. ‘Their legacies inspire us to carry the torch of development with pride. On 17 June 2025, let us all go out to vote for Swapo Party and its candidate, comrade Raymond Kamwi Sezuni and together let us march towards a decisive victory,’ Shaningwa urged, adding that all other constituencies – Grootfontein, Otjiwarongo, Kamanjab, and Sesfontein where by-elections are to be held should also vote for Swapo.





The by-election in the Kabbe South Constituency was necessitated by the resignation of former constituency councillor, John Likando in March. Likando is now a member of the National Assembly. Likando, who has repeatedly voiced his support for Sezuni to continue with the Swapo programs, was also at the rally.

