

Rundu: Cuca Tops, the Rundu-based football club, has been relegated from the Debmarine Premier League to the North East First Division Football League following a challenging season.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Cuca Tops could only secure one win in 25 matches, a victory against current league leaders African Stars in the season’s first round. With 18 losses and six draws, the team concluded the season at the bottom of the standings with nine points. Their relegation was confirmed after a 3-1 defeat to Ongos on Saturday, which followed a 4-0 loss to Tigers in Windhoek.

Meanwhile, African Stars faced setbacks in their bid to extend their lead at the top. The league leaders were held to a goalless draw by Eeshoke Chula Chula on Saturday, and on Sunday, they suffered a surprising 2-0 defeat to King Kauluma ‘KK’ Palace. These results have left African Stars with 47 points, just two points ahead of Young African, who also played to two goalless draws against KK Palace and Chula Chula in Gobabis over the w

eekend.

The title race remains open, bolstered by the resurgence of Khomas Nampol. The team achieved a 3-1 victory over Mighty Gunners at Otjiwarongo on Saturday, followed by a 1-0 win against Okahandja United on Sunday. Khomas Nampol is now in third place, trailing African Stars by just four points. FC Ongos and Mighty Gunners, both with 42 points, are also in contention for the title. Ongos played to a goalless draw with Julinho Athletic before defeating Cuca Tops 4-0 on Sunday.

Bucks Buccaneers have avoided relegation concerns by securing 2-0 victories against both Blue Waters and Blue Boys. Other notable results from the weekend included Unam’s 3-2 win over Blue Waters and a 0-0 draw with Blue Boys, as well as Mighty Gunners’ 2-1 win over Young Brazilian and Okahandja United’s 1-2 loss to Young Brazilian.