

Moscow: It is still difficult to imagine the start of negotiations on arms control between Russia and the United States, as a certain level of trust is needed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Peskov emphasized the challenges involved in initiating discussions, stating, “At the moment, it is very difficult to imagine the beginning of such negotiations, because, of course, the very fact of starting negotiations on strategic security and arms control issues implies a certain level of bilateral relations, a level of development, and a certain level of mutual trust. This is something that has yet to be restored.”





Peskov’s remarks come amid ongoing tensions between the two countries, highlighting the complexities of restoring mutual trust and cooperation. The question about the possible restoration of the Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty remains unanswered as both nations navigate their diplomatic relations.

