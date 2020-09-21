DAD Man football series to hit Windhoek

The DAD Man football tournament series will continue in Windhoek this weekend, with matches set to take place Saturday and Sunday at the Van Rhyn Stadium and John Ya Otto Football Stadium.

According to a statement availed to Nampa on Sunday, the series of tournaments, powered by DAD Man, is aimed at giving footballers a much-needed run out to showcase their talents.

The tournament started in Karasburg in January, with Ernst Jagger Combined School winning the first series and Black Arrows winning the Keetmanshoop edition in February, while the Groot Aub edition was conquered by COVID-19 Football Club from Windhoek in June. The Hoachanas edition in August was won by Adizonkpak.

The statement further noted that the tournament is open to all interested teams and the winning team will walk away with N.dollars 5 000, 20 gold medals and a floating trophy, while the runners-up will get N.dollars 3 000 and 20 silver medals.

The losing semi-finalists will each walk away with N.dollars 1 000.

The draw for the competition will be conducted on Thursday at a yet-to-be-announced venue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency