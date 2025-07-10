Hot News :

U.S. Tariffs May Trigger Brazil’s Reciprocity Law, Warns Lula

Otjozondjupa ECN Outlines Activities for RCs and LAs Elections

Tokyo Stocks Drop Amid Stronger Yen and ETF Selling

Death Toll from Indonesia’s Bali Strait Ship Sinking Rises to 15

Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting Opens in Beijing

Hong Kong Hang Seng Index Closes 0.57 Pct Higher

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Death Toll from Indonesia’s Bali Strait Ship Sinking Rises to 15

Share This Article:


Banyuwangi: The death toll from a passenger ship sinking in Indonesia’s Bali Strait has risen to 15 as of Thursday, while search efforts continue for 20 people still missing, a local official reported.



According to Namibia Press Agency, two bodies were found this morning and another on Wednesday evening, increasing the total death toll to 15. Novita Nirmala, a senior official from the East Java Search and Rescue Office, shared this information with Xinhua.



The wooden ship was en route from Ketapang seaport in Banyuwangi regency, East Java province, to Gilimanuk seaport in Jembrana regency, Bali Island, when it sank before midnight on July 2.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.