U.S. Tariffs May Trigger Brazil’s Reciprocity Law, Warns Lula



Banyuwangi: The death toll from a passenger ship sinking in Indonesia’s Bali Strait has risen to 15 as of Thursday, while search efforts continue for 20 people still missing, a local official reported.





According to Namibia Press Agency, two bodies were found this morning and another on Wednesday evening, increasing the total death toll to 15. Novita Nirmala, a senior official from the East Java Search and Rescue Office, shared this information with Xinhua.





The wooden ship was en route from Ketapang seaport in Banyuwangi regency, East Java province, to Gilimanuk seaport in Jembrana regency, Bali Island, when it sank before midnight on July 2.

