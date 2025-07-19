Severe Tropical Storm Wipha Blows Away from Philippines



Buenos aires: Lautaro Di Lollo scored late as Boca Juniors salvaged a 1-1 home draw with Union Santa Fe in Argentina’s Primera Division on Friday. Cristian Tarragona gave the visitors the lead at La Bombonera with a close-range volley after Franco Fragapane’s floating cross from the right flank.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Lautaro Di Lollo equalized by meeting Leandro Paredes’ corner with a powerful header past goalkeeper Matias Tagliamonte. Boca dominated most of the match, controlling 74 percent of the total possession and completing almost three times as many passes as Union. However, the Buenos Aires giants managed only two shots on target against Union’s defensive block.





The result leaves Union top of the Group A standings with four points from two games, two points ahead of fifth-placed Boca. In Friday’s only other match, Atletico Tucuman was held to a 1-1 home draw by Central Cordoba.

