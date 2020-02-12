Disinformation causes harm, confusion and social panic – Frederico Links

The Research Associate of Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR), Frederico Links says study recently conducted by the institution shows that a lot of fake news was shared before, during and after Namibia's 2019 Presidential and National Assembly Election.

Speaking at a an event on Wednesday in Windhoek where the study results were presented, Links said the purpose of the study was to track disinformation specifically on social media during the election period.

The event which was attended by members of the Media, Lecturers and Students from various Universities outlined some of the observations that were compiled from the study that was carried out by the IPPR.

Links said for the purpose of the study, they defined the term 'disinformation' as the intentional dissemination of information that if false, inaccurate or misleading; and that is designed, presented and promoted to cause public harm, political confusion or social panic.

Links pointed out that most of the misleading and confusing information were spread through Facebook and WhatsApp compared to Twitter and many other platforms.

On his presentation, Links showed some of the false and misleading examples of information that was circulated through social media and the fake results that started circulating immediately after the voting.

Links further explained that disinformation was fueled by some of the political factors such as factionalism, polarisation, disillusionment, exclusion and socio-economic exclusion.

He warned individuals to avoid sharing the information that lack credibility and to always verify the sources before releasing it to the public.

Links recommended that the Media Information Literacy needs to be introduced in the Namibia education curriculum in order for people to start filtering social media content at early age.

Media and information literacy has become a serious issue that needs to be addressed in our estimation and I think this is happening around the world were very good media information literacy syllabus and curriculum that have been included into education from primary, secondary and even tertiary education levels. We need to start doing this as well, Links stated.

Source: Namibia Press Agency