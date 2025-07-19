Severe Tropical Storm Wipha Blows Away from Philippines



Gaza: At least 25 Palestinians were killed and more than 70 others wounded Saturday morning as Israeli troops opened fire at a humanitarian aid center in southern Gaza, according to medical sources and witnesses. Atif Al-Hout, director of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, reported the hospital had received “25 bodies and more than 70 injured individuals” following the incident in the Al-Tineh area of Khan Younis.





According to Namibia Press Agency, eyewitnesses stated that Israeli forces used gunfire and tank shells against a group of Palestinians gathering near an aid distribution point operated by an American organization north of Rafah. They described the scene as a dire situation, with many victims remaining trapped by Israeli tanks and soldiers, which hindered evacuation and retrieval of bodies.





Al-Hout mentioned the hospital was struggling to manage amid severe shortages of medical supplies and fuel, while the situation in other local hospitals remained critical. He highlighted the attacks on civilians and warned of more potential deaths due to the critical condition of the wounded.





On the same day, six people were killed and 17 others wounded when an Israeli airstrike hit a tent sheltering displaced civilians in the Al-Daraj neighborhood of central Gaza City, as reported by medical sources and eyewitnesses. The Israeli military has not yet commented on either incident.

