Dr who contested the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections as an independent candidate, yesterday, launched a political party

Dr Panduleni Itula, who contested the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections as an independent candidate, yesterday, launched a political party called the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC).

The launch took place at a local hotel in Windhoek where party members from all 14 regions are gathered for a Founding National Convention to elect the party’s National Executive Committee leaders.

It will run until Sunday.

During the launch, Itula explained that the party is formed to fight social injustice on Namibian people and fight corruption which has left many Namibians live in deplorable conditions and impoverished poverty, and people are yearning for change which IPC will bring.

He said members of his party, supporters and sympathizers will be known as Patriots because they are patriotic to their country, its resources and to one another.

Source: Namibia Press Agency