DSN Celebrates Achievements of Athletes and Coaches at Annual Awards Ceremony.



Windhoek: Disability Sport Namibia (DSN) on Saturday recognised its athletes, guides, and coaches for their hard work throughout the 2024 season at the DSN awards ceremony in Windhoek. The event marked the 13th edition of the awards, celebrating participants from the Namibia Paralympic Committee, the Deaf Association of Namibia, and Special Olympics Namibia, who competed in athletics, football, netball, and swimming.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Agnes Tjongarero, through a speech read by the Namibia Sports Commission vice chairperson Turky Ndashiiva-Shifotoka, addressed the barriers faced by people living with disabilities in sports. The Namibian government remains committed to enabling these athletes to compete at various levels. Tjongarero highlighted the positive outcomes of the government’s investment in DSN via grants, which have led to significant achievements on the global stage.

She emphasized the importance of acknowledging the athletes’ sacrific

es and determination, as well as the contributions of coaches, administrators, teachers, and family members. ‘Tonight, we not only honour you, but we express our heartfelt gratitude to each one of you for making the conscious decision to participate in your respective codes,’ she stated.

NamPower’s senior manager of human resources, Simeon Amunkete, reiterated their long-standing commitment to DSN. Having supported the organization for 11 years with investments exceeding N.dollars 13 million, Amunkete expressed pride in celebrating the athletes’ achievements. He affirmed NamPower’s ongoing support, contingent on the availability of funds.

Recognition was given to female athletes Lahja Ishitile, Lahja Iipinge, Johanna Benson, Hendrina Phillipus, Martha Lungameni, Saima Lusia Nangaku, Namasiku van der Linden, and Selma Doeses. Male athletes acknowledged included Ananias Shikongo, Johannes Nambala, Roodly Gowaseb, Nico Kharuxab, Petrus Karuli, Issac David, and others. Guides Even Tjiviju, Sem Shimanda, Filipus

Kotokeni, and Kelvin Goagoseb received prizes and certificates, along with coaches Wendelinus Sissingi, T’Neil Young, Letu Hamhola, and others.