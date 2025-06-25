Organized Crime Pervasive in U.S. and Mexico, Mexican President Asserts



Windhoek: The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) has officially launched the 2025 Electoral Calendar, setting the stage for the Regional Councils and Local Authorities elections scheduled for November. This announcement was made at the ECN headquarters, with ECN Chairperson Dr Elsie Nghikembua emphasizing the calendar’s role as a vital component of Namibia’s democratic framework.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Dr Nghikembua noted that these elections are pivotal as they directly impact leadership at the constituency and local authority levels. The calendar is designed to keep citizens informed and prepared, ensuring they are ready to participate in the democratic process. Highlighting the proximity of these elections to the populace, she stressed the importance of voter engagement.





The newly released Electoral Calendar includes crucial dates across the electoral cycle, particularly the Supplementary Registration of Voters (SRV), slated for August 4-20, 2025. It specifies that only voters registered within their respective constituencies or local authority areas will be eligible to vote, with no provisions for voting outside Namibia.





Peter Shaama, ECN Chief Electoral and Referenda Officer, underscored the calendar’s significance in maintaining transparency and inclusivity throughout the electoral process. He emphasized the necessity of learning from previous elections in 2020 and 2024 to ensure a streamlined journey toward the 2025 elections.





Lukas Sinimbo Muha, Chairperson of the National Council of Namibia, remarked on the elections’ historic nature, noting their role in fostering social and infrastructure development at the grassroots level. He pointed out that the leaders elected will have a significant influence on essential services like housing, healthcare, and water access.





Muha called on all eligible Namibians to engage in the electoral process actively, from registration to participation in civics education forums. He urged citizens to vote on November 26, 2025, emphasizing that democracy thrives when individuals hold their leaders accountable through active participation.

