3 Killed in Israeli Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon

Bitget Heads to Milan as Sponsor at ETHMilan 2025

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, proudly joins ETHMilan 2025 as the official Viscoti Sponsor, aligned with its expansion strategy in Europe and beyond. Held on June 24 at the iconic Museo Nazionale Scienza e Tecnologia in Milan, Italy, ETHMilan brings together developers, founders, and thinkers shaping the decentralized future.

This event follows hot on the heels of Bitget’s high-profile MotoGP partnership, marking a powerful back-to-back showcase of the brand’s expanding influence—on the track and on the blockchain stage. ETHMilan’s timing couldn’t be better, as it underscores Bitget’s commitment to blending mainstream visibility with meaningful industry engagement.

ETHMilan 2025 gathered more than 1,000 participants and featured over 50 speakers, including notable names like Alessandro Mazza, Marco Monaco from TAC, Stefano Rossi from PwC Italia, and Filippo Moraschi (FolksFinance). As one of Italy’s largest Web3 conferences, ETHMilan has staged impactful panels on DeFi, DAOs, Ethereum scaling, and creative tech innovation.

Vugar Usi Zade, COO of Bitget on Stage

As part of this year’s program, Bitget’s Chief Operating Officer, Vugar Usi Zade, took to the stage to discuss how centralized exchanges (CEXs), blockchain, and crypto infrastructure are redefining the global financial system. In a cycle where institutions and regulations are finally catching up with the technology, Vugar shared insights on how CEXs are adapting, shifting from transactional platforms to ecosystem enablers.

The appearance aligns with Bitget’s broader push to shape the discourse around crypto maturity, user trust, and long-term utility. “ETHMilan is more than a developer event—it’s a signal that Milan is becoming a serious node on the global Web3 map,” said Vugar. “Bitget is here not just to participate, but to help drive the conversations that move the industry forward.”

Bitget also hosted a breakfast reception at the Museum of Science & Technology, offering builders and industry leaders a space to connect over key themes like compliance, CeFi/DeFi evolution, and everything else crypto-related.

The event marks another milestone in Bitget’s expansion across Europe, where it continues to operate under increasing regulatory clarity, including licenses in Italy, Lithuania, Georgia, and several other markets. With over 120 million users globally and a daily trading volume of $20 billion, Bitget’s presence at ETHMilan reflects its commitment to driving adoption.

