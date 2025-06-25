Organized Crime Pervasive in U.S. and Mexico, Mexican President Asserts



Mexico City: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated on Wednesday that organized crime is a significant issue not only in Mexico but also in the United States, highlighting the widespread distribution of illegal substances in American cities.

According to Namibia Press Agency, President Sheinbaum emphasized during a daily press conference that organized crime networks are involved in the sale of drugs such as fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine within the United States. She noted that a substantial portion of the illegal drug market and the profits derived from these activities are concentrated in the U.S.

President Sheinbaum further mentioned that cooperation with U.S. authorities continues to be based on mutual respect for sovereignty. She stressed that both nations operate within their respective territories while sharing intelligence to combat organized crime effectively.