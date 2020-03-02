Editorial in the Namibian Sun Is Geingob overly scrutinized? (2 March 2020) is entirely misleading and spitefully undermines the message of unity of President Hage G. Geingob

At the invitation of newly elected Omukwanillwa Fillemon

Shuumbwa Nangolo, the President of the Republic of Namibia, His

Excellency, Dr. Hage G. Geingob paid on 29 February 2020 a courtesy

visit to the Ondonga Traditional Authority. The visit is the first on the

part of President Geingob to the Authority since Omukwaniilwa Nangolo

was inaugurated as Leader on 29 June 2019. The visit and message of

well wishes to Omukwaniilwa Nangolo has been received positively

across the country. More important, President Geingob, emphasizing

the importance of consolidating a united and inclusive Namibian House,

shared his vision about the role of Traditional Authorities in promoting

development and unity, preserving culture and upholding traditional

values in communities.

In light of the above, it is wholly regrettable to note that the

Namibian Sun chose to plant the seeds of division in its editorial (Is

Geingob overly scrutinized?, 2 March 2020), when in essence, the

record and transparent level of engagement of President Geingob with

Traditional Authorities is unblemished. President Geingob maintains an

open-door policy with Traditional Authorities, and accords high priority

to the issues they table to the Presidency. It is why Leaders of

Traditional Authorities participated in large numbers in the Town Hall

Meetings of the President in 2015/16 and most recently in July/August

2019. Also, President Geingob, upon request of Traditional Leaders,

had meetings with the Authorities on the margins of the formal Town

Hall Meetings.

To further demonstrate that the Editorial of the Namibian Sun is

blatantly false, in the same month of February 2020, in which President

Geingob paid a courtesy visit to the Ondonga Traditional Authority, the

Head of State received at State House for three hours on 19 February

2020 a delegation of the Ovaherero Traditional Authority under their

Ombara Otjitambi Vekuii Rukoro. Contrary to the fabrications the

editorial of the Namibian Sun wishes to propagate, the Ombara

Otjitambi Vekuii Rukoro singled out President Geingob and Vice

President Nangolo Mbumba for praise with regard to the speed with

which both leaders accord meetings to the Authority. The Namibian Sun

was invited to the meeting at State House, of which that particular

segment was entirely open to the media. Such praise is deliberately

omitted in newspapers, and the Sun chose in this specific case

marginal expression on social media, which is not reflective of the views

of Traditional Authorities. Evidently, the Namibian Sun did not rush with

an editorial making the claim that President Geingob accords

preference to the Ovaherero Traditional Authority. On 29 July 2017,

President Geingob delivered the keynote address at the Masubia

Annual Cultural Festival at Bukalo Village, which further attests to the

fair and open manner with which President Geingob engages with all

Traditional Authorities.

Without question, an editorial is nothing but an opinion on the

issues of the day. Still, an opinion in one of the main newspapers in the

country should be credible. It should be supported by facts and

empirical evidence (and not fiction). It should not turn outrageous claims

on social media for talking points for the day. If the agenda does not

permit, President Geingob sends messages of condolences and

delegates national leaders to deliver messages on his behalf at funerals,

including at events. This includes traditional leaders who don't feature

in newspapers. The communities concerned express their appreciation,

which shows that the President carries out these humane acts out of

respect for the families, the communities and not general publicity.

On 19 August 2019, President Geingob delivered the Keynote

speech at the Official Opening of the 22nd Annual Meeting of the Council

of Traditional Leaders, and all the Authorities expressed appreciation for

the diligent, respectful and fair manner with which President Geingob

continues to deal with Traditional Authorities. The historical record is

there for consultation and the views of the Council of Traditional

Leaders should carry more weight compared to 2 tweets on social

media. It is how the weight of evidence works.

President Geingob will continue to emphasize nation building and

social cohesion, a message the President communicates consistently

without fear or favor to all Traditional Authorities, and the nation at

large. Advancing unnecessary division as the Namibian Sun attempted

in its editorial today is harmful to the vision of an inclusive and united

Namibian House, a cause to which President Geingob will continue to

invest energy as a servant-leader of the Namibian people.

Source: Office of the Prime Minister