Elephant kills 71-year-old man in Zambezi

A 71-year-old man from Omega-3 village of the Bwabwata National Park in Zambezi Region died after he was attacked and killed by an elephant on Wednesday.

A media release issued on Thursday by the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism said the incident occurred at about 09h30, while the deceased, identified as Matala Mafuta, was on his way to his crop field, located about 800 metres south of Omega-3 village.

“It appears that the deceased was unaware of the presence of the elephant in the vicinity as it charged from close range, leaving him with no chance of escaping,” it indicated.

The statement noted that community members heard the deceased screaming during the attack and rushed to the scene, however it was too late.

The statement further noted that the ministry will assist the bereaved family with N.dollars 100 000 funeral assistance as provided for in the Human-Wildlife Management Policy.

The statement said eight people have lost their lives thus far in 2021 from wild animals, consisting of four crocodiles, two elephants and two hippos, noting that the incidents are not a desirable situation for the ministry and the public that lives in and around conservation areas should be cautious at all times.

“A search team was deported to track the elephant, however, the animal had already joined a bigger herd, making it difficult for the team to continue with the tracking. The ministry wishes to express its regrets and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and community at large,” it said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency