Environment ministry warns against keeping wildlife

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism has warned the public to refrain from keeping game and wild animals without the necessary permits, saying those found guilty would be subjected to prosecution.

A press statement issued on Monday by the ministry’s spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda, said the ministry has noted with concern the keeping of game and wildlife animals on private farms, land or in facilities in a manner contravening or conflicting with the provisions of the Nature Conservation Ordinance 4 of 1975 as well as the amended Controlled Wildlife Products and Trade Act 9 of 2008.

The statement said private farms, land or facility owners are keeping game and other wild animals without the necessary permits from the ministry, while those in possession of the documents are not complying with the conditions.

It stressed that prudent management of the country’s natural resources, including wildlife, is based on legislation and policies, therefore necessary and appropriate measures will be taken against those found contravening the Act.

“The abundance of biodiversity in Namibia is a result of the country’s stringent legislation, policies and strategies, hence the ministry is going to investigate and take necessary measures in efforts to restore order and to ensure full compliance with the existing laws and regulations governing the use of the country’s natural resources,” the ministry noted.

Source: Namibia Press Agency