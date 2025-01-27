Erongo Regional Council Retreat Mapping Future of the Region



Windhoek: Senior members of the Erongo Regional Council are gathering in Windhoek this week for a teambuilding retreat aimed at driving innovation, fostering cohesion, and mapping the future of the region.





According to Namibia Press Agency, council chairperson Benita Imbamba emphasized the retreat’s importance as a platform for critical reflection, strategy development, and addressing challenges faced by the Erongo Region. Imbamba highlighted the retreat as an opportunity for elected leaders and senior management to engage in meaningful and strategic discussions, critically assessing progress and challenges.





Imbamba further noted that the meeting would allow the team to reflect, realign, and seek new ideas. She stressed the significance of stepping away from routine tasks to focus on broader strategic issues that impact Erongo’s future, enabling reflection, realignment, and the exploration of innovative ideas and solutions.





The gathering, hosted at the Namibian Institute of Public Administration and Management, will conclude on Wednesday. The key objectives include fostering team cohesion, innovation, and planning a transformative roadmap for improved service delivery and responsiveness to community needs.





Imbamba stated that a central discussion focus would be transforming the Erongo Regional Council into an effective, accountable organization capable of delivering exceptional service, essential for enhancing service delivery and community responsiveness.

