Expert Advocates for Myanmar Cultural Promotion by Emulating Chinese New Year Displays



Yangon: The displays of traditional Chinese foods and cultural products at Chinese New Year celebrations should be emulated to promote Myanmar’s rich cultural heritage, said Daw Sanda Khin, founder and chair of the Myanmar Cultural Heritage Trust. These displays, featuring cultural elements such as calligraphy, painting, porcelain, guzheng performance, and lacquer fans, play an important role in fostering cultural understanding, she explained.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Daw Sanda Khin emphasized that the hands-on experience of participating in traditional Chinese New Year activities deepens cultural understanding and strengthens the friendship between Myanmar and China. While attending a Chinese New Year celebration in Yangon, she highlighted Myanmar’s cultural heritage, which includes lacquerware, traditional weaving, handicrafts, and diverse cuisines.





Daw Sanda Khin, a former official at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Culture, suggested that Myanmar could effectively showcase its own culture by emulating the cultural displays seen in China. This year’s Chinese New Year celebrations are notable as they are the first since the Spring Festival was inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List.





Daw Sanda Khin also mentioned the inclusion of Myanmar’s New Year Thingyan Festival and China’s New Year Spring Festival on the UNESCO list, noting the shared cultural heritage recognition of both countries. She has been involved in efforts to include Myanmar’s Thingyan Water Festival in the UNESCO list.





Reflecting on her experience in China, she shared her visits to study Chinese culture over 30 times during her tenure at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Culture. She acknowledged the rich cultural heritage of China and the long-standing cultural exchanges between the two countries, highlighting shared cultural elements such as eating rice and using similar musical instruments.





The Myanmar Cultural Heritage Trust has collaborated with the China Cultural Center in Yangon to promote cultural exchanges. Daw Sanda Khin highlighted cooperation with the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar, which has facilitated Myanmar artists and cultural performers’ participation in conferences in China.





She concluded by stating that these cultural exchange activities will enhance the friendship and mutual understanding between Myanmar and China, bringing greater benefits to both countries. She emphasized the importance of culture in influencing various aspects of society, from politics to daily life, and its role in achieving significant development.

