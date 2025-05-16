Kim Kardashian Set to Testify in Paris Jewelry Heist Trial

Falcon Makes First European Appearance at EBACE 2025

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With EBACE 2025 just days away, Falcon, part of Alex Group Investment, is getting ready to welcome visitors at its booth during Europe’s leading business aviation event, taking place from May 20 to 22 at Palexpo, Geneva, Switzerland.

This will be Falcon’s first time exhibiting at a European aviation show, where the company will introduce its full range of aviation services to the European market. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about Falcon Luxe (private jet charter), Falcon Flight Support, Falcon Elite (private jet terminal), and Falcon Technic (maintenance, repair, and overhaul), which together position Falcon as a true one-stop shop for business aviation services.

“Attending EBACE is a clear step into the European market,” said Mr. Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene, Founder & Chairman of Alex Group Investment. “We’re proud to present Falcon’s full capabilities to a new audience and open the door to meaningful, long-term partnerships.”

The Falcon team will be present at Booth 864, ready to welcome visitors and discuss future opportunities.

About Falcon

Falcon is a premier aviation service provider, offering a one-stop-shop for all your aviation needs. With Falcon Luxe, we provide a fleet of modern private jets available for global charter worldwide, ensuring comfort and privacy for every journey. Falcon Elite features an exclusive private jet terminal (FBO), delivering top-tier service and an unforgettable experience before you even board. Falcon Technic offers 24/7 Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services, not only for our fleet but also for third-party aircraft, ensuring optimal performance and reliability. Additionally, Falcon Flight Support is dedicated to making your travel effortless, providing personalized support from start to finish. At Falcon, all your aviation needs are covered under one roof.

Media Inquiries

Ines Nacerddine

Director of Marketing – Aviation

Alex Group Investment

Email: [email protected]

