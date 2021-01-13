Farmers of Rendewoud are living in fear after lions were seen roaming around the farm in the Kunene Region, prompting some to move their livestock from kraals into their houses to prevent loss.

According to one of the farmers, Asser Bezuidenhout, lions already attacked dogs at farm on Sunday, after the dogs tried to chase them away, and farmers now fear that lions could attack their livestock at night in kraals or in the grazing field during the day.

“We at the farm decided to keep our goats overnight in the house because we are aware that lions like attacking livestock at night. We moved all the goats in the house were they overnight on Sunday. On Monday I called the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism’s rangers and they told me that they did not have petrol to attend to our complaint about the lions,’ he said, adding that the rangers eventually arrived the subsequent day and fired warning shots in the air to ward off the lions.

Another farmer, Gerhardis Steenkamp said:, “ Few years ago the lions attacked goats while they were in the kraal. We are not sure whether this is the same group of lions so we are making sure that they do not attack our goats again by not letting them to go for grazing far from home,” he said.

When contacted for a comment, chief public relations officer at the Ministry of Environment Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) Romeo Muyunda said,: “ We have heard about the lions and we have sent our staff members there to investigate. For now that is all we can say until we get more details from the staff members.”

