Farmers in the Zambezi, Oshana and Oshikoto regions have been battling an army worm epidemic for the past three weeks, the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry has said.

According to a statement availed to Nampa by the ministry today, the Fall Army Worms (FAW) started attacking crop fields in areas such as Sibbinda, Kongola, Ngoma, Bukalo, Itomba, Nsundwa, Kasheshe and Musanga in the Zambezi Region from 06 January 2020.

The ministry said the Oshana and Oshikoto regions have also been plagued by African Army Worm attacks, without specifying the specific areas that have been affected.

It advised regions in possession of pesticides to start with the spraying programme with immediate effect in order to contain the pests in areas where they have been reported.

Additionally, the ministry has also directed all crop-growing regions to intensify their awareness campaigns through the local radio service in order to educate farmers on the identification, ecology and control of the pest.

