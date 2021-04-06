Farmworker dies after falling from moving tractor

A 35-year-old man died instantly Monday night after he allegedly lost control over a tractor he was operating on a culvert and fell off while the tractor was still moving.

The spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha, on Tuesday said the man has been identified as Ellis Doeseb.

Doeseb was a farmworker on a commercial farm situated along the B1 road between Otjiwarongo and Okahandja.

Mbeha said the accident which occurred at approximately 64 kilometres south of Otjiwarongo at about 19h30, killed Doeseb on the spot.

Doeseb was allegedly driving alone along the B1 road, when he accidentally drove onto the culvert, said Mbeha.

“It is suspected that Doeseb was thrown out to the front of the tractor, and since it was still moving both the tractor and its trailer drove over him,” she said.

The deceased’s next of kin were informed of his death and police investigations in the matter continue.

Source: Namibia News Agency