Farmworker on trial in the Windhoek High Court for the murder of his wife in August 2017 at a farm in the Kalkrand area

A farmworker on trial in the Windhoek High Court for the murder of his wife, Anna Scott, in August 2017 at a farm in the Kalkrand area, was today found guilty as charged.

The 55-year-old Hermanus Andreas Johannes Scott was found guilty on a charge of murder with ‘dolus eventualis’ in the sense that he foresaw that his unlawful actions of assaulting his wife would result in her death.

He was however found not guilty and acquitted on the second charge of defeating or attempting to defeat the course of the administration of justice for allegedly hiding the deceased’s body in a room in their house at Farm Houmoed in the Hardap Region after murdering her between 02 and 04 August 2017.

The acquittal comes after the prosecution, led by State Advocate Martino Olivier, could not prove this count beyond reasonable doubt through the presentation of the evidence by State witnesses that he really intended to hide the deceased’s body when he covered it with a blanket.

High Court Judge Naomi Shivute handed down the judgement in the matter.

Source: Namibia Press Agency