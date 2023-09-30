FCT ‘one chance’ victim: FCCPC opens investigation over alleged healthcare neglect

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) says it has opened investigation into an alleged healthcare neglect by Maitama District Hospital, Abuja, which led to the death of one Ms Greatness Olorunfemi.

FCCPC, in a statement by its Executive Vice Chairman, Mr Babatunde Irukera, on Saturday, said the investigation was to find out if Olorunfemi’s death was on account of failure implicated in the commission’s Patients’ Bill of Rights (PBoR).

Irukera said the investigation was also to know other enforceable legal instruments regarding attention and care to patients generally, especially in emergency situations where victims of criminal conduct required medical attention.

He said the commission welcomed the statement of the Office of FCT Secretary for Health Services and Environment, announcing a transparent broad investigation including a Coroner’s Inquest into the matter.

”FCCPC commiserates with Ms. Greatness Olorunfemi’s family, friends and associates who are affected by this tragic loss.

”There are disputed accounts of whether she received appropriate care, or delay pending production of a police report, or was brought in Dead on Arrival (DoA).

The commission has opened an investigation accordingly.

”Particular concern is if Olorunfemi died on account of failures implicated in the commission’s Patients’ Bill of Rights (PBoR) or other enforceable legal instruments regarding attention and care to patients generally.

”More specifically, in emergency situations where victims of criminal conduct require attention.

”Considering the facility concerned is a government institution and the commission’s determination to progress a limited inquiry into the consumer protection aspects of the events, the commission immediately engaged relevant stakeholders,”he said.

The executive vice chairman said the commission was looking forward to participating, supporting and collaborating with the FCT administration in the investigation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olorunfemi was reportedly thrown from a moving vehicle along the Maitama-Kubwa highway.

She was said to be a member of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Network.

Moyosoluwa Oladayo, the YALI Network Abuja coordinator, said the deceased died due to delay by healthcare workers at the Maitama District Hospital.

“There is a viral video of her when she was thrown out of the vehicle.

She was unconscious and was reportedly taken to Maitama District Hospital where they kept asking for a Police report till she gave up twenty minutes later,” she said.

