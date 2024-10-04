FIFA Council approves voting procedure of 2030, 2034 World Cups



The FIFA Council met in Zurich, Switzerland, on Thursday and approved many big decisions on the football world, including the voting procedure of the 2030 and 2034 World Cups.

According to the FIFA statement, if each bidding process involves only a single candidate, the selection of the hosts of the competitions will take place at the same Extraordinary FIFA Congress, to be held virtually on December 11, 2024.

FIFA released the Women’s Football Strategy: 2024-2027, “which reflects the overarching framework of FIFA’s Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027, while also establishing tactics and game plans that are specific to women’s football,” FIFA said.

The FIFA Council unanimously approved the Regulations for the 2025 Club World Cup to allow the FIFA Member Associations to open an exceptional registration window from June 1-10, 2025.

The 75th FIFA Congress will be hosted in Asuncion, Paraguay, on May 15, 2025.

Source: The Namibia News Agency