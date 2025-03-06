Xi Visits Political Advisors, Joins Discussion at Annual Session



Taiyuan: The Fijian government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its civil service with the official opening of the Fiji Learning Institute for Public Service (FLIPS) on Thursday. The new institute will serve as an important training facility for Fiji’s civil servants, equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge needed to enhance public service delivery to improve the standard of living for their people, the government said.





According to Namibia Press Agency, while addressing the event on Thursday, Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka stressed that civil servants are the “backbone of government.” “I am rest assured that the national and international learning opportunities that will be coordinated under FLIPS will strengthen the capacity of civil servants, ensuring continuous skills development,” Rabuka said.





The institute will also be a Center of Excellence for sharing best practices and building up the body of knowledge in modern diplomacy through the provision of high-quality specialized courses for Fiji’s Foreign Service officers, Rabuka said.

