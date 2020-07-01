Fishrot accused Nghipunya denied bail

The suspended chief executive officer of the National Fishing Corporation (Fishcor) Mike Nghipunya and one of the

10 people arrested in connection with the Fishrot corruption scandal, has been denied bail.

Nghipunya was denied bail in a bail application ruling delivered on Tuesday in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court by Magistrate Ingrid Unengu after he

lodged an application for his release on bail by way of notice motion and filed a founding affidavit.

During the hearing, the state opposed bail on the grounds that, it fears that the accused is likely absconds due to the likelihood of convection on syndicate offenses.

“Considering the type of sentencing that is likely to be imposed upon conviction the risk of the applicant deciding to abscond is definitely increased,”

said Marondedze.

The state further opposed bail on the grounds that the accused is likely to interfere with investigations that are not yet completed.

Additionally, the state also opposed the granting of bail to Nghipunya on the basis that, it will not be in the best interest of the administration of justice

and that it will not be in the best interest of the public as he is facing a serious offence involving a syndicate.

Nghipunya was arrested in February 2020 for allegedly receiving bribes in return for giving preferential access to Namibia’s fishing grounds to

Samherji.

He is remanded in custody at the Windhoek Correctional Facility alongside other six co-accused including, former client director at Investec

Management Namibia, Ricardo Gustavo, former fisheries minister Bernhardt Esau, former justice minister Sacky Shanghala, businessman James

Hatuikulipi, Tamson Hatuikulipi and Pius Mwatelulo who were arrested in November 2019 for allegedly receiving bribes amounting to more than

N.dollars 150 million in return for giving preferential access to Namibia’s fishing grounds to Samherji, one of Iceland’s largest fishing companies.

The other three accused are, Windhoek residents Nigel van Wyk and Jason Iyambo, as well as Sakaria Kuutondokwa Kokule, a member of the

Namibian Police Force Reserve Unit.

Van Wyk was arrested in December 2019 after he was allegedly caught trying to remove evidence from Shanghala’s house.

Both Iyambo and Kokule were arrested in January 2020 on charges of attempting to bribe an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) officer involved in

the investigations.

Nghipunya was represented by advocate Thabang Phatela while Deputy Prosecutor-General, Ed Marondedze appeared for the state.

Source: Namibia Press Agency