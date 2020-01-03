Five people were burned beyond recognition, while 11 sustained minor to serious injuries in an accident on the road between Eenhana and Okongo on Tuesday.

A crime report issued by the Namibian Police on Thursday said the Toyota pick-up with 16 occupants had a tyre burst around 15h00.

The vehicle immediately burst into flames.

The driver of the vehicle escaped the accident unhurt, while four passengers are reported to be in critical condition.

They have been transferred to Oshakati Intermediate Hospital.

The full names of the deceased are yet to be confirmed.

