Flame calls out Energy

Flame ‘Special One’ Nangolo has challenged Abraham ‘Energy’ Ndeandapo for a boxing national featherweight fight.

Speaking after winning his fight against Gustav Petrus at the NamPower Convention Centre Saturday night, Nangolo said Ndeandapo and his camp must stop playing hide and seek with him by agreeing to a fight as soon as possible.

“I am calling out Nestor Sunshine (Boxing and Fitness Academy) and his boys to come to challenge us. I will be watching your fight next Saturday because I know you are watching me right now. I am coming for you Energy,” said Nangolo.

Nangolo beat Petrus via a third-round technical knockout (TKO) in their rematch.

He had earlier on knocked him down twice, in the second round before finishing him off in the third.

The win sees Nangolo go to seven fights with seven victories as he sets his sights on following the footsteps of his uncle Paulus Moses who was once a world champion.

Nangolo says he will achieve that goal as he is currently working with another former world champion, Julius Indongo, and Sakaria ‘Desert Storm’ Lukas at AC Boxing.

Other fights on the night saw Jakob ‘Ja-Ja’ Jakob and Oiva Amwaama fight to a draw in the flyweight over four rounds.

In the lightweight bout, Johannes Andreas knocked out Steven Shilomboleni via a second-round TKO, while Usko Rehabeam beat Nakawafela Samuel by a unanimous decision after the judges scored the fight 40-36; 39-37 and 37-37.

Ruaan Rispel and Andreas Endjala made their professional debut in another lightweight four-rounder which saw Rispel deliver a boxing lesson to his opponent.

The Okahandja-based Rispel won the fight via a fourth-round TKO with less than 20 seconds left in the fight.

In another fight, Robert Ndalelwa beat Alweendo Nicanor via a TKO before the co-main event of the evening saw Ebenestus ‘Mendu’ Kaangundue lose to Alfeus ‘Mosquito’ Shaanika via a second-round TKO.

