Founding president’s office distances itself from alleged social media interview

The Office of Founding President, Sam Nujoma, has distanced itself from the alleged interview circulating on social media about the founding father calling on the nation to respect its leaders.

In a media statement availed to Nampa on Tuesday, senior personal assistant to Nujoma, Paul Shipale said the interview in question was conducted on 14 February 2021 for the occasion of the country’s 30 Independence anniversary.

‘The said video clip has been manipulated and sends a wrong message that was not part of the interview. The clip further states that the nation does not respect national leaders,’ he said.

“Now the underbelly invisible and dark propaganda forces on social media are using that old interview to tarnish the image of the founding President to score cheap political points for reasons only known by themselves. Given this and thereof, the Office of the founding President expresses its dismay to this malicious vilification campaign,” he noted.

Additionally, the office wishes to remind the nation that Nujoma selflessly led Namibia’s liberation struggle for freedom and genuine independence with a majestic sense of purpose to its logical conclusion, Shipale added.

The clip does however not specify which political group might have manipulated the video.

Source: Namibia Press Agency