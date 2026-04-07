Four-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Killed in Domestic Altercation

Windhoek: A four-year-old boy died after he was allegedly assaulted by his grandmother's boyfriend in Windhoek on Saturday. The weekend crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) on Sunday indicated that the 34-year-old suspect reportedly hit the boy against the ground repeatedly, resulting in injuries that led to his death. 'The boyfriend hit the four-year-old boy on the ground repeatedly before he succumbed to his injuries. He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics,' the report stated.According to Namibia Press Agency, in another incident in Windhoek, police are investigating an inquest after a 40-year-old woman was found hanging at a residence in Goreangab Thursday night. 'The lifeless body of Martha Indongo was discovered by her husband, hanging from the roof with a rope around her neck,' it read. Her next of kin have been informed.Meanwhile, 32-year-old Petrus Ndundu died after he was reportedly struck by a vehicle in the Havana informal settlement in Windhoek Thursday evening. I t is alleged that the incident occurred while the deceased was crossing the road. He was declared dead on the scene by paramedics. The 38-year-old driver tested negative for alcohol and was found in possession of a valid driver's licence. The deceased's next of kin have been notified and no arrest has been made.Police investigations in all matters continue.