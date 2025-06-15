Timo Boll Retires After Emotional TTBL Final Loss

Hot News :

G7 Summit to Address Global Economy and Energy Security

Windhoek: The Group of Seven (G7) summit unveiled its slimmed-down agenda on Sunday, prioritizing discussions on the global economy and energy security. Originally scheduled to begin on Sunday, the summit has been shortened to two days and will officially commence on Monday, as world leaders begin arriving in Kananaskis, Alberta.



According to Namibia Press Agency, Monday’s schedule includes a 90-minute session among G7 leaders to discuss the global economic outlook, and a working lunch focused on energy security with invited leaders. The G7 is an informal bloc comprising seven of the world’s advanced economies — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain, and the United States — along with the European Union. The annual summit serves as a platform to coordinate responses to major global economic and geopolitical challenges.



Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who is hosting this year’s summit, has extended invitations to leaders from several non-G7 countries, including Ukraine, Australia, India, South Korea, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, and South Africa.

