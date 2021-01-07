President Hage Geingob, has reappointed Paulus Noa to remain as the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director and his Deputy Erna van der Merwe both on a temporary basis of six months.

A media statement issued on Tuesday by the presidency’s Press Secretary, Dr. Alfredo Hengari, said both Noa and Van der Merwe’s terms are effective from 01 January 2021 until 30 June 2021, as their previous contracts ended on 31 December 2020.

“The presidency has made the acting appointments conscious of the procedural requirement of the Director General and Deputy Director of the ACC. The terms of the office of both Mr Noa and and Adv. Van der Merwe had come to an end on 31 December 2020. In light of the fact that the National Assembly is in recess, the Head of State made the appointments by virtue of the powers vested in the president by section 10 of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 08 of 2003 as amended,” said Hengari.

He added that this is done to allow due process of appointment and nomination of the two most senior vacancies at the ACC.

Source: Namibia Press Agency