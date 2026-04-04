Gertze Calls for Sport to Unite and Create Opportunities

Keetmanshoop: The Governor of the ||Kharas Region, Dawid Gertze, has emphasised the importance of sport as a powerful equaliser capable of uniting communities and creating employment opportunities across Namibia. Gertze made these remarks on Friday during the opening ceremony of the 24th edition of the Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup, currently taking place at Westdene Stadium in Keetmanshoop.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the governor highlighted the transformative role sport can play in society if properly understood and utilised. 'Namibia at this point in time needs an equaliser, and that equaliser can be nothing other than sport. Sport unites, creates employment, and builds character among participants, particularly beyond the field of play,' he said.

He added that the Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup exemplifies these values by bringing communities together and providing young people with opportunities to dream big and strive for success. The governor also welcomed the return of the tournament to the ||Kharas Region after a 14-year absence, describing it as a positive sign of infrastructural development and renewed hope for the youth.

'The last time we hosted this event was in 2012, and it is encouraging to see it return. We hope to host it again sooner rather than later. Bringing this competition back to the ||Kharas Region motivates us to further develop our infrastructure and create more opportunities for young people to participate in sport,' Gertze said.

On his part, Nedbank Namibia's Chief Operating Officer, Victor Ashikoto, reaffirmed the bank's commitment as the tournament's title sponsor. 'As a proud sponsor of the Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup, we remain dedicated to providing a platform that elevates the talent of Namibian youth, both on the field and in their future careers,' he said.

The 2026 tournament, hosted in the southern ||Kharas Region, has attracted more than 600 young athletes competing in football and netball. Since its inception in 2001, the Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup has remained a cornerstone of youth sports development in Namibia, offering a vital pathway from grassroots participation to national recognition.