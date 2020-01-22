Globeleq To Develop Renewable Energy Project In Togo

Under the terms of the agreement, Globeleq and the Togolese government intend to develop between 24MW and 30MW of reliable, low cost and 100% renewable energy to support Togo’s industrial development policy.

The project could take the form of a pure hydropower plant, a combined hydropower and solar power plant, or a solar power plant with large capacity battery storage.

The development area of the project would be between Kara and Dapaong depending on the technological choice that will be made and will be connected to the Kara-Mango-Dapaong transmission line currently under construction.

The agreement was signed in Lomé on 5 December 2019 and will be developed on a PPP (public-private partnership) model. It is part of the National Development Plan 2018-2022 and is the concrete manifestation of the Government of Togo’s desire to increase economic relations with the United Kingdom.

Globeleq CEO Mike Scholey said: “We are delighted to be working with the Togolese government on this innovative project. It will bring new low-carbon power generation to northern Togo and promote development and growth in the region.”

The Togolese Minister of Mines and Energy, Dèdèriwè Ably-Bidamon, said, “Togo is resolutely committed to the promotion of renewable energies to ensure its energy independence and guarantee the low prices necessary for the industrial and job-creating policy desired by the President of the Republic. We are delighted to be able to move forward on this path with the support of Globeleq and, through it, of the British government.”

About Globeleq

Globeleq is a leading developer, owner and operator of electricity generation in Africa. Its experienced team of professionals have built a diverse portfolio of IPPs, generating more than 1,400 MW in 13 locations across 5 countries. With an additional 305 MW in construction and around 2,000 MW of power projects in development Globeleq has a long-term commitment to the power sector in Africa. www.globeleq.com

