Gobabis youth hold solidarity protest against SGBV

The youth in Gobabis on Tuesday joined the rest of the country in a solidarity protest against sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

Protests against SGBV were organised in numerous towns around the country to show solidarity with victims of gender-based violence after police discovered a body believed to be that of Shannon Wasserfall, who went missing six months ago, in a shallow grave in Walvis Bay last week. Wasserfall was reported missing on 10 April 2020.

The protestors, dressed in black, gathered in the Gobabis town centre and marched along Church Street chanting “Justice for Shannon” before finishing with a short rally in front of the Gobabis Magistrate’s Court.

One of the protesters, Jeraldo Eiseb, said society puts a lot of emphasis on educating the girl child and yet most of GBV crimes are committed by men.

“We have to go back as a nation and starting looking at the boy child as well. We also have to look at our traditional ways of living because in some household men believe they have to hit a woman for her to respect him, we need to do away with these mind-sets,” he added.

Another protestor, Chamoira Simana, demanded that Government introduce the death penalty, saying the youth are tired of injustices against women and all other victims of SGBV.

“The reason we decided to stand in solidarity with the rest of the country against SGBV is because we are tired, for years this has been going on and nothing is changing,” she said.

