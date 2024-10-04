Gospel Club offsets medical bills of poor patients in Mararaba hospital

NewPhase Gospel Club, a humanitarian support group of the NewPhase Full Gospel Church, Mararaba, has offset the medical bills of poor and vulnerable patients receiving treatment at Mararaba Medical Centre.

Pastor Mathew Agada, the Senior Pastor of the church, said after the exercise in Mararaba on Friday, that the support was part of the club’s major project for the year.

Agada, who is also the President of the club, said that N500,000 had been budgeted for the project to take care of basic bills that would have hindered effective medical care.

He explained that the facility was chosen for the support because of the high number of less privileged people seeking medical attention in the hospital but do not have money.

According to him, the goal of the project is to help less privileged people in communities to access healthcare services.

‘We are here on one of our major club projects for the year, which is to assist some of the patients on admission but cannot fully afford the cost of their medical care.

‘For instance, there are some people on admission with a list of drugs to buy but do not have enough money.

‘In fact, we met a patient that is about to leave the hospital against medical advice because he has no money. We came to see what we can do to help such people.

‘Other people that need surgery, but don’t have enough money; we are here to support such people and clear their bill.’

The president added that other patients were supposed to be discharged but they could not clear their bills, ‘we are here to help them.’

He further said that the support was also extended to children who are on admission and needed blood and IV fluids, but their parents could not afford to pay for them.

‘There is also a woman who successfully delivered her baby but has been bleeding; we supported the husband to offset the bills.

‘A patient just came in with a severe emergency and didn’t have money. Thank God we have been able to pay for all the drugs needed to sustain his life,’ he added.

Describing healthcare as one of

the major concerns of most families, Agada assured that ‘as long as there is life, there is hope.

‘Life first, before we talk about food good health first before we talk about clothes, accommodation and other things.

‘The health of the poor and vulnerable people is our priority this year and we have chosen to do this out of our love for humanity and the joy in servicing the needs of humanity.

‘It is also part of the commandment of our God to help the less privileged.’

Also speaking, the Patron of the club, Dr Noah Ekele, said that the resources for the project was mobilised through freewill donation from members of the club.

Ekele, a medical doctor, added that beside offsetting medical bills of the less privileged, the club also supported orphanages and carried out prison visits to support imamates.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Joseph Agbo, whose wife was rushed to the emergency ward for excessive bleeding due to child delivery, thanked the club for the support.

Agbo, a farmer, explained that his wife

was rushed to hospital from a primary healthcare centre where she gave birth.

‘She was bleeding badly and at the point of death. She needs emergency attention, but I have exhausted all the money I have.

‘I was wondering how I could pay for the blood, laboratory and other bills before the NewPhase Gospel Club came to my rescue.

‘I don’t know them from anywhere. They asked about my wife’s case, I explained, and they gave me N45,000.

‘I never expected such support,’ Agbo said and bursted into tears.

The Head of Nursing Services of the centre, Mrs Veronica Ayeache, also thanked the club for reaching out to the less privileged with the lifesaving support.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria