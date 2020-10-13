Government allowed increase in violence against women: Smit

The government has allowed and even facilitated the increase of violence against women and girls throughout its 30 years in power, Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) Member of Parliament Nico Smit has said.

Smit in a media statement on Monday said immediate action is required against gender-based violence (GBV).

“The two main culprits in this unacceptable situation, where women and girls are afraid of entering a taxi or walking on our streets, are the police chief, Sebastian Ndeitunga and Minister of Gender Equality, Doreen Sioka. The PDM totally agrees with the protesters who are calling that they be dismissed,” Smit said, referring to anti-GBV protests that have been taking place countrywide since last week.

He said Ndeitunga has the constitutional duty and mandate to prevent crime, protect lives and property, investigate crime and maintain law and order and “by allowing all these things to escalate, he has miserably failed the entire nation”.

“We have come to expect that a criminal will only be arrested and charged if they are caught red-handed at the scene of a crime or if they hand themselves over to the police or are pointed out by the community. Investigation is no longer part of the skill-set of the Namibian Police! Since everyone knows this, criminals continue to rampage through our society, knowing they have nothing to fear from the police,” he said.

Smit further stated that Sioka has failed in her duty to urgently put into action real and practicable plans to fight GBV.

“From what the protest leaders had to say on their placards as well as in their speeches and petitions, the community has had enough of the endless platitudes spouted by members of the ruling party and the minister in particular. Quite rightly, our women and girls are demanding real action now,” he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency