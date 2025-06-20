Norway to Boost Defence Spending to 5% of GDP



Windhoek: Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare on Friday invited officials from the City of Windhoek, the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development, and the Ministry of Works and Transport to address concerns raised by street vendors in Windhoek.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Public Relations Officer in the Prime Minister’s office, the meeting focused on complaints from vendors operating along Eneas Peter Nanyemba Road near the Havana four-way intersection. The vendors expressed frustration that ongoing road construction and development in the area were negatively impacting their businesses.





The City of Windhoek reported that it had engaged the vendors earlier this week and that they were now satisfied with the more consultative approach adopted by the City and the contractor, Ongos.





At the meeting, Prime Minister Ngurare emphasised that development should always consider the views of affected communities. He also praised the City of Windhoek for its planned developments in informal settlements and urged officials to prioritise residents’ needs. He called on the relevant ministries to continue monitoring the process through to completion.

